12 Hightower Advisors Honored on Barron's 2022 Top 1200 List

CHICAGO , March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve Hightower advisors have been featured on Barron's 2022 Top Advisor Rankings by State, a list of the top 1,200 wealth advisors in the United States. The advisors who made the list this year are:

David Bahnsen , The Bahnsen Group, Newport Beach, Calif.

, The Bahnsen Group, Wes Clayton , Twickenham Advisors, Huntsville, Ala.

, Twickenham Advisors, Jeffrey Corliss , RDM Financial Group at Hightower, Westport, Conn.

, RDM Financial Group at Hightower, Matthew Dillig , The Dillig Bowen Group at Hightower, Northbrook, Ill.

, The Dillig Bowen Group at Hightower, Melissa Duffy , White Pine Wealth Management, Falmouth, Maine

, White Pine Wealth Management, Patrick Fruzzetti, Rose Advisors at Hightower, New York, N.Y.

Walter JR Gondeck, The Lerner Group at Hightower, Deerfield, Ill.

Jeffrey Grinspoon , VWG Wealth Management, LLC, Vienna, Va.

, VWG Wealth Management, LLC, Jeff Leventhal , Hightower Bethesda , Bethesda, Md.

, , Richard Saperstein , Treasury Partners, New York, N.Y.

, Treasury Partners, Greg Sarian , Sarian Strategic Partners at Hightower, Wayne, Pa.

, Sarian Strategic Partners at Hightower, Jordan Waxman , Nucleus Advisors, New York, N.Y.

"We are deeply proud of every advisor who received this year's Barron's Top 1200 by State accolade, which celebrates not only their highly successful wealth management businesses, but also their attentive client service and commitment to their wider communities, said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "Congratulations to all on this well-deserved honor."

Barron's 2022 Top Advisor Rankings by State are based on data provided by around 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. In compiling the rankings, the publication considers: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. Investment performance isn't an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment-picking abilities. The rankings are meant as a starting point for clients looking for an advisor—a first-pass vetting that can help investors narrow a search.

Barron's has honored Hightower advisors in a wide array of categories, including the Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 100 Independent Advisors, Top 100 Women Financial Advisors and Top 1200. Additionally, Forbes has named Hightower advisors to several of its best-of lists, including America's Top Wealth Advisors, America's Best Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State List, the Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. Hightower advisors have also been honored on Seramount's 2021 'Top Wealth Advisor Moms' List and InvestmentNews' '40 Under 40'.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

