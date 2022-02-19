|
19.02.2022 15:00:00
12 Metro Areas Where You Can Buy a Home With Less Than $30,000 of Annual Income
Earlier this month, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) issued its 2021 fourth-quarter report on existing-home prices, noting that the median sales level had reached $361,700, with double-digit increases recorded year over year in two-thirds of the country's 183 metro areas.Affordability also worsened, the trade group said, with sustained price appreciation and higher interest rates pushing up the typical payment for a single-family home mortgage with 20% down to $1,240, representing 16.9% of the family income, up from 14.7% in 4Q 2020. First-time homebuyers, meanwhile, were generally spending 25.6% of household income on mortgage payments, above the trade group's 25% "affordability line." (The NAR includes a down payment of 10% for first-time homebuyers in its calculations.)"A number of families, especially would-be first-time buyers, are increasingly being forced out of the market, and this is why supply is critical to expanding homeownership opportunity," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in the report.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
