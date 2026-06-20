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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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20.06.2026 21:05:00
12 Months From Now, Will You Wish You Bought SpaceX Today?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, couldn't have had a better initial public offering (IPO). After raising an unparalleled $75 billion, which rose to $85.7 billion after underwriters sold more shares via overallotment options, SpaceX closed its first trading day with a market cap north of $2 trillion, the only company to ever debut at that valuation. As of June 18 (pre-market), SpaceX has reached $2.5 trillion, briefly surpassing Amazon as the fifth-most-valuable company in the world. Shares have been flirting with $200, though now that the initial excitement is starting to wear off, investors will see how this stock trades sans the excessive exuberance.Will the next year favor this megacap space stock -- and better yet, will investors regret not buying SpaceX at today's price if it does?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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