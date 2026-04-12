TMC The Metals Company Aktie

TMC The Metals Company für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C20W / ISIN: CA87261Y1060

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.04.2026 15:30:00

12 Months From Now, Will You Wish You Bought TMC The Metals Company Today?

TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is a deep-sea minerals exploration start-up that's aiming to harvest polymetallic nodules -- essentially potato-sized rocks rich in nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese.All four minerals are strategically important to the U.S., and though there is a strong demand for them, the supply is weak. Indeed, a major part of the bullish investment thesis for TMC is its potential to strengthen the U.S. supply chain for these four minerals, which would make it one of the most important mining companies to the U.S.The problem up until now is that TMC is stuck at a regulatory impasse: It's sitting on a treasure trove of nodules worth billions, yet it can't legally harvest them without a commercial recovery permit, which it lacks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs 4,34 -1,81% TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:34 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
16:10 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit uneinheitlichem Wochenschluss -- ATX zog zum Wochenschluss kräftig an -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich letztlich wenig verändert. Die Wall Street bewegte sich mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen