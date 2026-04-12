TMC The Metals Company Aktie
WKN DE: A3C20W / ISIN: CA87261Y1060
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12.04.2026 15:30:00
12 Months From Now, Will You Wish You Bought TMC The Metals Company Today?
TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is a deep-sea minerals exploration start-up that's aiming to harvest polymetallic nodules -- essentially potato-sized rocks rich in nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese.All four minerals are strategically important to the U.S., and though there is a strong demand for them, the supply is weak. Indeed, a major part of the bullish investment thesis for TMC is its potential to strengthen the U.S. supply chain for these four minerals, which would make it one of the most important mining companies to the U.S.The problem up until now is that TMC is stuck at a regulatory impasse: It's sitting on a treasure trove of nodules worth billions, yet it can't legally harvest them without a commercial recovery permit, which it lacks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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12.11.25
|Ausblick: TMC The Metals Company veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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|TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs
|4,34
|-1,81%
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