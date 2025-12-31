12 Overlooked Stocks That Delivered Massive Gains In 2025

(RTTNews) - We drive into the future using only our rearview mirror, as famously said by Canadian scholar Marshall McLuhan. With 2025 drawing to a close, it's the perfect time to reflect on how some of the stocks we profiled performed over the year and to look ahead for potential hidden gems in the New Year. Below is a list of lesser-known stocks that went on to deliver significant returns, which we identified early.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc. (PVLA)

Palvella is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, exclusively focused on developing transformational therapies for rare diseases with no FDA-approved treatments. Its lead investigational product, QTORIN rapamycin, considered a "pipeline in a product", is being developed for microcystic lymphatic malformations, cutaneous venous malformations and for the treatment of clinically significant angiokeratomas. The company sees a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for QTORIN rapamycin if approved across a broad range of indications.

When we alerted readers to PVLA on March 10, 2025, it was trading at $25. The shares climbed to a 52-week high of $114.69 on December 22, 2025, and have since pulled back to $99.88.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

Cidara, which is developing a preventive therapy for influenza, agreed to be acquired by Merck last month, for $221.50 per share in cash, equal to a total transaction value of roughly $9.2 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

When we profiled CDTX on our site on Nov.21, 2024, it was trading at $18.98.

Celcuity Inc. (CELC)

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted therapies for oncology. Its lead drug candidate is Gedatolisib, with initial clinical development focused on breast and prostate cancers. The submission of a New Drug Application to the FDA for Gedatolisib in hormone receptor-positive ("HR+"), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative ("HER2-"), advanced breast cancer was completed in November of 2025. A phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer is ongoing.

When we alerted readers to CELC on Dec.4, 2024, it was at $12.60. The stock touched an all-time high of $112.64 on December 12, 2025, but has since retreated from that level and at last check was at $99.16.

NANOBIOTIX (NBTX)

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering physics-based therapeutic approaches for cancer and other major diseases. Its lead drug candidate is NBTXR3 (JNJ-1900), which was licensed to Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, under an agreement signed in 2023.

A phase III study investigating the efficacy and safety of NBTXR3 in high-risk elderly patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, dubbed NANORAY-312, initiated by Nanobiotix in 2022, is underway. This study is evaluating NBTXR3 with or without cetuximab versus radiotherapy with or without cetuximab. The company has completed the NANORAY-312 sponsorship transfer to Johnson & Johnson in the majority of regions. Interim data from this trial are expected in the first half of 2027.

A couple of readouts are also planned for 2026, including final data from a phase 1 trial evaluating JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) followed by pembrolizumab or nivolumab anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors for patients with primary cutaneous melanoma resistant to anti-PD-1, and updated data from a Phase 1 MD Anderson study of JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) for patients with locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are amenable to re-irradiation.

We alerted readers to NBTX on September 19, 2025, when it was trading at $12.23. The stock touched an all-time high of $30.35 on October 13, 2025, before retracing some of those gains to trade around the $21 level.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN)

Terns Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. The company's lead cancer drug candidate is TERN-701, which is in development for the treatment of relapsed/refractory chronic myeloid leukemia, under a phase 1 trial, dubbed CARDINAL.

Data from the CARDINAL trial, announced this November, showed that 64% of treatment-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia patients achieved a major molecular response within 24 weeks. According to updated data released this month, the response rates improved to 75% among patients receiving doses above 320 mg once daily, highlighting a clear dose - response relationship. TERN-701 also maintained an encouraging safety and tolerability profile even with longer treatment duration.

When we alerted readers to TERN on August 6, 2025, it was at $5.98. The stock touched an all-time high of $48.26 on Dec.10, 2025, and has since pulled back to trade around $40.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)

DBV Technologies is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an epicutaneous immunotherapy for food allergies. Its lead investigational product is VIASKIN Peanut patch, which, in a pivotal phase 3 study for the treatment of peanut-allergic children aged 4 to 7 years, met its primary endpoint. The company is targeting a Biologics License Application submission in the United States in the first half of 2026. According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, Viaskin Peanut patch, if approved, could generate sales of $1.5 billion by 2030.

DBVT was profiled on our site on October 2, 2025, at $10.64, and went on to touch a 52-week high of $26.18 on December 17, 2025. Shares have since retraced part of those gains and currently trade around $19.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

Nutex Health is a physician-led, healthcare services and operations company. Just a couple of years ago, the company was deep in the red, reporting a massive $424 million net loss in 2022. But fast forward to 2023, and they had already trimmed that down to a $45 million loss. In 2024, the company pulled off a dramatic financial turnaround with a stunning $52 million in net income, followed by $59.0 million in net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The revenue story is just as compelling - from $219 million in full year 2022, it climbed to $247 million in 2023, then jumped to $479 million in full year of 2024, with $723.6 million generated in the first nine months of 2025.

We alerted readers to NUTX on Nov.25, 2024, when it was at $33.56, and again on Apr.1, 2025, when it was at $70. The stock touched a 52-week high of $193.07 yesterday, before closing at $182.23.

Inhibrx Biosciences Inc. (INBX)

Inhibrx Biosciences is a biotechnology company with two clinical-stage biologic therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various cancers, namely Ozekibart (INBRX-109) and INBRX-106. In a registrational trial in chondrosarcoma, Ozekibart demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in median progression-free survival compared to placebo.

The company plans to submit to the FDA a biologics license application for Ozekibart in chondrosarcoma in the second quarter of 2026. INBRX-106 in combination with Keytruda is being tested in a phase 2/3 clinical trial as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Enrolment in the phase 2 portion of the trial is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2026.

When we alerted readers to INBX on July 8, 2025, it was trading at $18.35. The stock slowly and steadily climbed during this year and touched an all-time high of $94.57 on December 22, 2025. However, the shares have since pulled back from those levels and currently trade around $77.

GRAIL Inc. (GRAL)

GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it is more amenable to treatment. Its flagship product, Galleri test, is a commercially available screening test for early detection of multiple types of cancer, which it refers to as multi-cancer early detection ("MCED"). Galleri is not a diagnostic test and has not been approved or cleared by the FDA. The company expects to make a PMA submission to the FDA for the Galleri test in Q1, 2026, supported by data from two key studies: NHS-Galleri and PATHFINDER 2.

We alerted readers to GRAL on September 26, 2025, when it was at $48.50. Shares went on to rally sharply in the days that followed, reaching an all-time high of $115.76 on November 25, 2025. However, the stock has since eased from its peak levels and currently trades around $88.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT)

Cogent is a biotechnology company developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Bezuclastinib, being developed across multiple indications, including non-advanced systemic mastocytosis (Non-AdvSM), advanced systemic mastocytosis, and gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).

The company recently submitted its first NDA to the FDA for Non-AdvSM, marking a major regulatory milestone. Additional NDA submissions for Bezuclastinib in GIST and advanced systemic mastocytosis remain on track for the first half of 2026.

When we alerted readers to COGT on July 2, 2025, it was trading at $7.25. The stock touched a 52-week high of $43.73 on December 8, 2025, and since eased back to the $35 level.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)

Sol-Gel is a dermatology company having two FDA-approved products - TWYNEO for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older, and EPSOLAY for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. It also has two investigational products, SGT-610 and SGT-210.

A phase III clinical trial of SGT-610 for the treatment of Gorlin syndrome is ongoing, with top-line results expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. SGT-210 is under a phase 1b clinical trial (Stage 1) in patients with Darier disease.

When we alerted readers to SLGL on May 7, 2025, it was trading at $7.26. The stock steadily picked up steam, reaching a 52-week high of $52.26 on October 6, 2025, before giving back some of those gains and now trading around $43.

Zenas BioPharma Inc. (ZBIO)

Zenas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for patients living with autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Obexelimab, which is under a phase 3 trial in Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD), dubbed INDIGO. Topline results from this study are awaited.

Obexelimab is also being tested in a phase 2 trial in relapsing multiple sclerosis, dubbed MoonStone. Highly positive 12-week data from the phase 2 MoonStone trial were reported this October, with Obexelimab demonstrating a highly statistically significant 95% relative reduction in new gadolinium (Gd)-enhancing T1 lesions compared with placebo. The company expects to report 24-week data from the MoonStone trial in the first quarter of 2026.

We alerted readers to ZBIO on December 17, 2024, when it was trading at $8.79. The stock touched a 52-week high of $44.60 on December 24, 2025, before pulling back and now trades around $35.

Had you invested in the above healthcare sector stocks, you could have realized significant profits.