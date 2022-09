12 Stocks to Buy Now as the NFL Season Kicks Off in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today, I discuss 12 stocks to buy now as the 2022 NFL season kicks off. Each company benefits from the NFL through partnerships, advertising, and increased sales throughout the season. One of my favorites on the list is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), which inked a 20-year agreement in 2019 for stadium rights to the Los Angeles Chargers/Rams Stadium. Watch below to see the other 11 stock picks, and don't forget to subscribe.*Stock prices used in the video were during the trading day of Sept. 13, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 13, 2022.Continue reading