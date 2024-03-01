01.03.2024 15:15:00

13/2024·Trifork Holding AG – Share-based Incentive Program 2024

Company announcement no. 13 / 2024

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 1 March 2024


Share-based Incentive Program 2024

Trifork Holding AG ("Trifork”) has granted restricted share units ("RSUs”) under the existing employee long-term share-based incentive program ("ELTIP”) approved by the Board of Directors in 2021.
The second ELTIP 2024 ("ELTIP 2024b”) is covering the grant in March 2024 to the Executive Managmeent of the Trifork Group.

The ELTIP 2024b is based on RSUs and Executive Management variable remuneration for its performance in financial year 2023. RSUs granted will be subject to graded vesting over a three-year period.

Further details about the ELTIP 2024b are stated below:

ParticipantsExecutive Management of the Trifork Group eligible for variable remuneration for financial year 2023.
Total 2 employees.
Number of RSUsA total of 48,787 RSUs is allocated under the ELTIP 2024b.
The number of RSUs is calculated by taking the respective variable remuneration amount and applying the weighted average share price for Trifork's shares of the last three trading days of 2023.
GrantingRSUs comprised by the ELTIP 2024b are granted in March 2024.
VestingRSUs will vest over a three-year period with 1/3 of the RSUs vesting each year. Vesting is not conditional upon the achievement of any financial or non-financial targets but is conditional upon the participating employee remaining employed with the Trifork Group throughout the vesting period or becoming a good leaver during the vesting period as well as the participating employee having complied in all respects with the terms and conditions of the ELTIP 2024b.
ObjectiveAttraction and retention of employees in selected jurisdictions.
ConversionOnce vested and not lapsed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the ELTIP 2024b, each RSU will entitle the holder to receive one Trifork share.
ConditionsRSUs are granted based on the conversion of the respective variable remuneration for each participating employee.

The ELTIP 2024b is subject to customary conditions.
Allocation & theoretical valueThe allocation is based on the weighted average share price of the last 3 trading days of 2023 (DKK 104.87). Dividing the converting salary by this amount results in the number of RSUs to be granted. The converting total amounts to DKK 5,116,228 (EUR 686,356) and 48,787 RSUs.
 The theoretical value for the RSUs is the market price of the Trifork share at grant date minus the expected dividends for the portions vesting after one, two and three years.


For further information, please contact:

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317


About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 1,200 employees across 72 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than 62 million video views online. Trifork Holding AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Trifork Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Trifork Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Trifork Holding AG 129,40 -3,86% Trifork Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen