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22.06.2026 09:52:00
13 Stocks Are Members of the $1 Trillion Club. Here's the Best Pick to Buy Right Now.
In 2018, only one company trading on a U.S. stock exchange sported a market cap of over $1 trillion -- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The iPhone maker's lofty level was a precarious one, though. Its share price tumbled in late 2018 and struggled for months. Apple eventually regained a $1 trillion market cap, of course. Others reached the milestone as well over the next few years. Today, 13 stocks are members of the elite $1 trillion club. But there's one that I think is the best pick to buy right now.Who are the baker's dozen with 10-digit valuations in 2026? Meet the $1 trillion club:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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