NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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19.06.2026 11:30:00
13 Words From Jensen Huang That Spell Good News for Nvidia Shareholders
Some investors fear that Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) amazing run since the start of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom may come to an end relatively soon, perhaps because demand for its market-leading GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) will cool down, or other companies will continue developing alternative AI chips in-house and decrease their reliance on Nvidia's products.That's likely partly why, despite Nvidia announcing strong first-quarter fiscal year 2027 results on May 20 (for the period ending April 26), the company's shares have been southbound since. However, there are good reasons to remain bullish on Nvidia's prospects. And recent comments from the company's CEO, Jensen Huang, confirm that. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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