130 Financial Institutions Attending RMA's Annual Risk Conference

Political Risk Expert Ian Bremmer, Fintech Guru Zach Piester, and Top Executive from SBA to Keynote

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk Management Association (RMA), whose members represent 90% of North American bank assets, announced today that representatives of more than 130 financial institutions will attend its annual conference on "Risk in An Ever-Changing Landscape," taking place from October 23-25, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Keynote speakers at the conference will include Ian Bremmer, a distinguished expert on political risk and president of the Eurasia Group and GZERO media; Zach Piester, co-founder of Intrepid and an authority on blockchain, Web3, fintech, and the future of work; and a top executive from the Small Business Administration (SBA). The program will also feature remarks from over 40 RMA Member financial professionals, spanning the full range of RMA Member financial institutions from large multinationals to community banks, who will share their insights on current and emerging risks.

"With the winds of recession looming, as well as the coming national election, RMA's Annual Risk Management Conference is timed to give financial professionals insight into the economic, political, and regulatory forces affecting our industry," said Nancy Foster, President and CEO of RMA. "We are delighted to host this important gathering for leading risk management professionals to contribute meaningfully to the conversations and market challenges ahead as well as deepen their networks with peers."

The two-day event is taking place at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C., and will also include interactive conversations with key banking regulators. The event is RMA's first in-person Annual Conference since 2019.

RMA will also launch its new online risk education platform, RMA Ignite, at the conference. Ignite is a robust online training platform that will help Members advance their careers and team skills through credit, market, and other training. Attendees will be able to sign up for personalized demos of the new platform.

RMA is also hosting its Securities Finance & Collateral Management conference this week in Key Biscayne, Florida, and its Internal Audit Conference in Aventura, Florida, from November 13-16. These conferences will feature industry leaders Ben Challice, global head of trading services for J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.; Victor O'Laughlen, head of enterprise tokenization for BNY Mellon and the digital business leader for the Clearance and Collateral Management business; and Michelle Girard, the head of US for NatWest Markets and the CEO of NatWest Markets Securities Inc.

RMA's virtual conference, geared for financial risk management and internal audit professionals, will take place from December 5-8.

About Risk Management Association (RMA)

Founded in 1914, the Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,600 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 35,000 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

