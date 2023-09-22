134th Canton Fair's Launched Promotion Activities in Italy, Hungary, and Austria, Bringing Upcoming Exhibition Highlights to Local Business Representatives

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xu Bing, Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, spearheaded a successful promotional tour representing China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair") across Italy, Hungary, and Austria, to facilitate comprehensive collaboration with local industrial and commercial institutions, paving the way for a prosperous future for the Canton Fair.

In this campaign, three promotional conferences for the upcoming Canton Fair in autumn are held, attended by about 200 local business people of the three countries. The delegation also visited renowned local organizations such as Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, National Association of Entrepreneurs and Employers, Italian Trade Agency, Confimprese Italia, Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and Austrian Chinese Business Association. These visits garnered positive responses from the local business community.

In addition, Xu and his team paid a visit to Coop Italia, a long-standing Italian buyer of the Canton Fair, and forged a new partnership with UNSIC Piemonte Branch in Italy. Xu Bing emphasized the Fair's commitment to playing an increasingly active role in fostering trade cooperation between China and nations across the globe. The Canton Fair is dedicated to facilitating business information exchange and fostering marketing project cooperation, to provide more convenient services for members of industrial and commercial institutions attending the Fair.

Marking a significant milestone in China's trade landscape, Canton Fair is gearing up for its 134th edition, poised to open its physical and virtual shows on October 15. A remarkable exhibition awaits attendees, featuring an even larger exhibition area meticulously designed to offer optimal structure and flow. Moreover, this year's edition boasts an elite selection of exhibitors, a meticulously curated International Pavilion, an array of trade-enhancing activities, and a buyer-centric approach, ensuring utmost convenience for all visitors.

The 134th Canton Fair will make adjustments to some exhibition sections. Please plan your trip according to the latest exhibition sections. Visit Canton Fair's official website https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848 for more information. From this session, overseas buyers who will attend onsite must pre-register in advance. For more details, please visit: https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/pages/655692320955457536

