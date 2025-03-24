24.03.2025 07:55:16

14/2025·Trifork Group: Weekly report on share buyback

Company announcement no. 14 / 2025
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 24 March 2025


Trifork Group: Weekly report on share buyback

On 28 February 2025, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 4 March 2025 up to and including no later than 30 June 2025. The buyback program will not be active from 9 to 15 April 2025. For details, please see company announcement no. 7 of 28 February 2025.

Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 14.92 million (approximately EUR 2 million).

Prior to the launch of the share buyback, Trifork held 256,329 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the share capital.

Under the program, the following transactions have been made:

Date   Number of shares      Average purchase price (DKK)      Transaction value (DKK)
Total beginning19,18880.741,549,334
17 March 20252,00084.74169,480
18 March 20252,00087.22174,440
19 March 20252,20090.81199,782
20 March 20252,10094.39198,219
21 March 20251,90094.01178,619
Accumulated29,38884.042,469,874


Since the share buyback program was started on 4 March 2025, the total number of repurchased shares is 29,388 at a total amount of DKK 2,469,874.

With the transactions stated above, Trifork holds a total of 285,717 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.4%. The total number of registered shares in Trifork is 19,744,899. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of outstanding shares is 19,459,182.


Investor and media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of Investor Relations
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17


About Trifork
Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,229 professionals across 73 business units in 16 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Trifork Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Trifork Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Trifork Holding AG 94,50 -1,15% Trifork Holding AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

23.03.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 12
23.03.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.03.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.03.25 KW 12: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.03.25 KW 12: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil erwartet -- DAX etwas höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt soll sich am Montag in Richtungssuche begeben, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit leichten Zuwächsen in die Woche starten soll. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen