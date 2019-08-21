14 kilometres of Killarney's Hartley Bay Road to be rehabilitated for improved safety

KILLARNEY, ON, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient transportation networks that help Canadians stay safe on the roads while allowing efficient access to work, school, and community.

Today, Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt announced funding for the rehabilitation of 14 kilometres of Hartley Bay Road in Killarney.

The project will include the realignment of an estimated 175 metres of road to remove blind curves, replacement of three culverts, installation of approximately 550 feet of guardrail, and posting of additional safety signs along sharp curves.

The rehabilitation of Hartley Bay Road will improve road conditions and driver safety, and ensure the longevity of the road.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.3 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream. The Government of Ontario is contributing over $762,000 and the Municipality of Killarney is providing over $398,000 towards this project.

The Killarney region has already received nearly $370,000 in federal infrastructure investments since 2016 which has allowed the municipality to undertake road, landfill, and waste water infrastructure projects that have positively benefited the area.

"Improving transportation infrastructure helps ensure that Canadians have more time to spend with their families. Once complete, the Hartley Bay Road rehabilitation will result in a safer and more efficient roadway for residents and visitors. This investment will help stimulate economic development for local businesses and enhance tourism so that many more can safely visit the beautiful Nickel Belt – Greater Sudbury region!"

Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

"The Municipality is pleased to be the recipient of an Investing in Canada Infrastructure Grant that will be used to improve Hartley Bay Road in Ward 2, and to address safety concerns for our residents, tourists and local businesses."

Virginia Rook, Mayor of the Municipality of Killarney

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

$2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

On June 27, 2019, the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

