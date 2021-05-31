14 years of recognizing the next generation - Six exceptional Quebec businesses were honoured at the Business Transfer Awards

MONTREAL, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Initiated by PwC Canada, the 14th annual Business Transfer Awards were celebrated via virtual gala this year. More than 160 people attended and joined honorary president, David Théorêt, President and CEO of Roxboro, to celebrate these Quebec companies that have successfully completed their succession processes.

lnspiring success stories

Quebec has an abundant amount of great entrepreneurial and family succession success stories that deserve recognition. The competition organized by PwC Canada and its partners highlighted local companies that have distinguished themselves in various industries and showcased the strong entrepreneurial spirit that is driving the province. Co-chaired by Martin Deschênes, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Groupe Deschênes Inc., and Claude Auchu, Partner and CEO of lg2, the jury bestowed awards on a diverse group of six companies that are sure to inspire Quebec's business community.

"Quebec is fortunate to have an impressive number of companies, all of which hold valuable expertise. As an entrepreneur, it is our responsibility to encourage the next generation to strengthen takeover initiatives," said David Théorêt, President and CEO of Roxboro. "This support is essential to allow us to retain our expertise and talent here in Quebec. I am proud to be associated with the emerging medalists competition, which helps promote this cause that is dear to me and drives me."

"For 14 years, the Business Transfer Awards has put a well-deserved spotlight on the unique and exceptional stories that demonstrate the depth and richness of Quebec's entrepreneurial landscape. My hope is that these stories can inspire others to do the same," said Yves Bonin, Partner and Leader of Private Company Services for Québec at PwC Canada. "We must not forget in Quebec, nearly 100,000 businesses will soon be called upon to change leadership. In this context, the takeover is significant, and its success must be celebrated. Congratulations to the winners who will perpetuate our tradition of inspiring the next generation of tomorrow."

This year, six companies were honoured in two different categories:

Family Transfer category

Gold medalists: Groupe Robin

Nellie Robin, President

Promoter, builder and manager of residential, commercial, institutional and hotel environments, Groupe Robin has 200 employees. The transfer of the company from the founder to the next generation was an elaborate process that took over nearly ten years. "Thanks to the vision of Robert [founder], the Robin Group has a solid foundation and strong family roots to shine and accommodate our customers at all stages of their lives," said Nellie Robin, President. "What I cherish the most is working with passionate teams, watching our colleagues grow and supporting them on their journey."

Silver medalists: Odessa Canada

Stéphanie Perreault, Co-president

Jean-Philippe Perreault, Co-president

Founded in 1984, Odessa Canada imports and distributes specialized tires (agricultural, industrial, off-road, forestry, etc.) and stands out for its technical expertise, its desire for innovation and attentive customer service. "Despite the challenges, we managed to properly prepare all the steps to action the handover and the members of the family," says Stéphanie Perreault, co-president. "These efforts are now being rewarded and recognized through this competition, which gives us the opportunity to share our experience and grow entrepreneurial success here", adds Jean-Philippe Perreault, Co-President.

Bronze medalists: Ratelle

Me Nicolas Préville-Ratelle, President

Me Emmanuel Préville-Ratelle, Practice Leader

With 65 employees, Ratelle provides services in civil, commercial, corporate, family and criminal law, as well as human resources. Its business transfer process took over six years, with the integration of new partners and the retirement of the founders. "This success is possible thanks to the confidence of our parents, Éveline Préville and Luc Ratelle, of our partners and our team. It also wouldn't be possible without the shared intention to ensure the continuity and sustainability of our family practice, and the desire to continue its tradition of legal excellence," says Me Nicolas Préville-Ratelle, President.

Entrepreneurial Transfer category

Gold Medalists: Levitts Foods

Jean-François Desjardins, President

One of the largest manufacturers of smoked meat in Canada, Levitts focused for several years on serving private labels. Its acquisition by former banker Jean-François Desjardins led to a complete restructuring, allowing the company to successfully develop its own brand and increase its profitability.

"The efforts of all of our employees, the support of our customers and our investments in new technologies and automation have allowed us to bring the brand back to the forefront of grocery store shelves", said Desjardins, President. "Thank you for this award which demonstrates the passion of our people."

Silver medalists: Duropac

Jean-François Bourdeau, Chairman and CEO

Olivier Bourdeau, Executive Vice-President and Director of Sales

Founded in 1993, Duropac is an importer and distributor of flexible food packaging for frozen and refrigerated products. Faced with the lack of family succession, its founder turned to a father-son duo of buyers to ensure the sustainability of his business. "We are pleased with this recognition from the business community and the jury, but what we are most proud of is our team", said Jean-François Bourdeau, President and CEO. "It's never easy to experience a change of leaders, and for Duropac, this prestigious award recognizes the work of everyone", said Olivier Bourdeau, Executive Vice-President and Director of Sales.

Bronze medalists: Accès Location +

Luc Bertrand, President

Accès Location + specializes in the rental and sale of lifting equipment, such as aerial platforms, hydraulic scaffolding and forklifts. Initially planning to sell his business upon retirement, the founder eventually finds a succession among his own partners and employees through a gradual transfer process executed with the utmost respect. "I am proud to see the company take on a new impetus for growth thanks to our strategic choices", said Luc Bertrand, President.

PwC Canada, along with its contest partners, the National Bank, Fasken, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, HEC Montréal, La Presse + and Koze - Marketing agency, would like to congratulate the winners of the 14th Business Transfer Awards.

