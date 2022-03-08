14th Annual Healthcare Revolution Conference Continues to Assist Self-Funded Employers in Reducing Costs, Improving Outcomes, and Reinventing Care Delivery

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest and most innovative conference for self-funded employers, brokers, and solution providers is taking place virtually on the 26th and 27th of April. The 14th annual edition of the Healthcare Revolution conference (formerly the Employer Healthcare & Benefits Congress) returns with its bold agenda centered on 3 moonshots involving costs, culture, and care:

Reduce employer healthcare and benefits costs by 25% by 2025.

Reimagine engagement and well-being.

Provide 40% of healthcare services virtually and through technology by 2025.

In today's landscape of unprecedented price increases in healthcare, total instability, and The Great Resignation, employers can't let corporate wellness and culture go neglected. After two of the most challenging years of adapting quickly to changes in the physical workplace, policy, benefits, and corporate culture, employers are in their most vulnerable state. Many solution providers are acting like predators and viewing employers as prey by offering them overpriced, quick-fix solutions that fail to meet the evolving needs of employers and show no prospects of long-term impact or a positive return on investment.

In 2022, Healthcare Revolution (HREV) is going further than ever before to provide employers with state-of-the-art strategies and techniques to reduce costs, reimagine culture, and reinvent care delivery. Attendees can look forward to a schedule packed with advanced workshops in achieving their moonshots, expert panels, and hard-hitting keynotes. HREV aims to ensure that employers focus on long-term market differentiators and don't become prey to ill-suited, temporary solutions.

Alice E. from DayTwo, a Platinum sponsor that also sponsored last year's HREV, had this to say about the conference, "Out of 55 events throughout the year, Healthcare Revolution was among the best. Sponsoring again was an easy decision." HREV is unique in that sponsors get access to curated introduction and networking meetings with potential clients. These guaranteed networking events occur before or after the event so that all parties can participate in the conference fully.

As always, HREV brings together thought-leaders and innovators from the world's leading organizations. This year, the conference welcomes executive speakers from Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, AON, Royal Caribbean Group, Mercer, Willis Towers Watson, MarineMax, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and more. To see a complete list of Healthcare Revolution's speakers, click here. This year, these speakers will reveal groundbreaking trade secrets on topics including self-funded healthcare, mental and behavioral health, family benefits, corporate wellness, chronic disease, medical travel, pharmacy benefits, and retention. Employers can anticipate sessions on how to drastically reduce pharmacy costs, restructure their pharmacy benefit management (PBM) agreements, use multiple sources of data to inform benefits decisions, increase overall engagement, improve employee experience, and much, much more. To view the full agenda, click here.

Registering for and attending Healthcare Revolution is free and can be done here.

"Healthcare Revolution isn't just an event. It's a movement, a community of like-minded stakeholders across the entire employer benefits ecosystem focused on achieving three moonshots around costs, culture, and care.", says Jonathan Edelheit, the Chairman of the conference's organizer, Global Healthcare Resources. Mr. Edelheit's HREV22 announcement video can be found here.

The official agenda for the event includes workshops such as 'Building a Resilient Organization' and 'The PBM Games' as well as sessions that include 'Cutting the Fat in Virtual Care,' '5 Secrets to Cutting Self-Funded Costs by up to 25%,' and 'Corporate Well-Being That Actually Works."

The sponsors of Healthcare Revolution are industry disruptors who won't settle for the status quo. These sponsors include:

Diamond sponsors:

Lyra Health : a leading provider of innovative mental health benefits for more than 2.5 million global employees and dependents, that is transforming mental health care by creating a frictionless experience for members, providers, and employers.

: a leading provider of innovative mental health benefits for more than 2.5 million global employees and dependents, that is transforming mental health care by creating a frictionless experience for members, providers, and employers. Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA): an innovative accreditation body. GHA's flagship accreditation, GHA For Business, is an industry-first accreditation that externally validates an organization's commitment to the safety, health, and well-being of its employees, customers, and other stakeholders. The accreditation fosters a culture of resiliency within an organization and develops a more purposeful mission, vision, and value set.

Platinum sponsors:

DayTwo : a virtual care solution for metabolic diseases such as prediabetes, diabetes, and obesity. By using microbiotic data from the gut, DayTwo can personalize treatment plans for better results.

: a virtual care solution for metabolic diseases such as prediabetes, diabetes, and obesity. By using microbiotic data from the gut, DayTwo can personalize treatment plans for better results. CLX Health : whose TrustAssure™ Solution Suite is a multi-stakeholder engagement platform that consumers, laboratories, healthcare providers, health plans, and public health authorities can access. Through it, stakeholders communicate vital health information for real-time risk assessment to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies.

: whose TrustAssure™ Solution Suite is a multi-stakeholder engagement platform that consumers, laboratories, healthcare providers, health plans, and public health authorities can access. Through it, stakeholders communicate vital health information for real-time risk assessment to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies. Korean Tourism Organization (KTO): Korea has been a global leader and one of the top destinations for medical care. KTO provides information to self-funded employers, insurers, and consumers on what quality, cutting-edge, and cost-effective medical care options are available to Americans in South Korea through its Medical Tourism Information Center.

Gold sponsors:

Carrot Fertility : a leading global fertility benefits provider for employers and health plans, built to support employees through their lifelong fertility healthcare journey. Carrot allows employers to customize a fertility benefit that provides employees financial, medical, and emotional support as they pursue parenthood, reducing healthcare costs and resulting in better clinical outcomes.

: a leading global fertility benefits provider for employers and health plans, built to support employees through their lifelong fertility healthcare journey. Carrot allows employers to customize a fertility benefit that provides employees financial, medical, and emotional support as they pursue parenthood, reducing healthcare costs and resulting in better clinical outcomes. AKLOS Health: a digital musculoskeletal recovery solution that combines proprietary wearable sensor technology with clinically validated exercise programs, educational content, behavioral health coaching tools, and certified health coaches and licensed therapists all within a single platform.

Silver sponsors:

Big Health : whose mission is to help millions back to good mental health by providing safe and effective non-drug alternatives for the most common mental health conditions, including insomnia and anxiety. Designed by leading clinical experts, Big Health's digital therapeutics expand access to gold standard care, including behavioral medicine, and are backed by industry-leading research and randomized controlled trials.

: whose mission is to help millions back to good mental health by providing safe and effective non-drug alternatives for the most common mental health conditions, including insomnia and anxiety. Designed by leading clinical experts, Big Health's digital therapeutics expand access to gold standard care, including behavioral medicine, and are backed by industry-leading research and randomized controlled trials. Corporate Health and Wellness Association : a national non-profit association focused on health, wellness, disease prevention, and management for employers, employees, and their families.

: a national non-profit association focused on health, wellness, disease prevention, and management for employers, employees, and their families. Corporate Wellness Magazine (CWM): the industry's leading source for content in the corporate well-being and wellness space. Established in 2010, the magazine has been circulated by print and digital means to C-Suite executives and HR professionals globally, but with a focus in the United States . CWM is the official publication of the Corporate Health and Wellness Association.

To learn more about the sponsors of Healthcare Revolution, click here.

Sponsors have access to industry-leading introduction and networking meetings, attended by a who's who of employers of all sizes, professionals, brokers, consultants, and agents.

If you're interested in sponsoring the event, you can apply here.

Whether you're an employer or a solution provider, a professional or a consultant, a disruptor or a government official, or anywhere in-between, you're welcome at HREV.

Implementing new solutions and vendors can be like walking into a casino with rigged odds. Employers can level the playing field by tuning into Healthcare Revolution and learning how not to be prey.

Are you ready to join the revolution?

SOURCE Global Healthcare Resources