15 John Hancock wholesalers recognized as Advisor Allies by National Association of Plan Advisors

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) recently announced its Top 100 Advisor Allies for 2020, an annual list of the top 100 Defined Contribution (DC) Wholesalers, as selected by retirement plan advisors. John Hancock Retirement and John Hancock Investment Management collectively had 15 Advisor Allies on the top 100 list - more than any other firm represented - including four wholesalers recognized as Top 10 Allies in their respective categories.

"Congratulations to all who have been named as Advisor Allies this year," said Todd Cassler, head of institutional distribution, John Hancock Investment Management. "We appreciate every opportunity in this very competitive marketplace to work with advisors and offer our solutions to help grow and maintain their businesses."

Formerly the "Top 100 Wingmen", NAPA has re-named the honor and is now recognizing the esteemed group as Advisor Allies. Finalists named to the list were selected based on votes cast by several thousand advisors from a list of more than 600 wholesalers nominated by NAPA Firm Partner recordkeepers and DCIOs. With an estimated 1,500 record keeping and DCIO external wholesalers working directly with advisors, this 2020 list of NAPA's Advisor Allies represents the top 7% of the industry.

"I am proud that so many of our wholesalers have once again earned spots on NAPA's list," added Gary Tankersley, head of sales and distribution, John Hancock Retirement. "2020 has presented incredible challenges and it is a testament to our relationships and the dedication of the advisors that we value as partners that enabled us to have such strong rankings again this year."

John Hancock wholesalers among NAPA's 2020 Top 100 Advisor Allies:

Dennis Beaudet , John Hancock Retirement *

, John Hancock Retirement * Bradford Boney , John Hancock Retirement

, John Hancock Retirement Ryan Fay , DCIO, John Hancock Investment Management *

, DCIO, John Hancock Investment Management * Jerry Giovinazzo , John Hancock Retirement

, John Hancock Retirement Ryan Hines , John Hancock Retirement

, John Hancock Retirement Howard Joelson , John Hancock Retirement

, John Hancock Retirement Adam Johnson , John Hancock Retirement

, John Hancock Retirement Aylmer Magill , DCIO, John Hancock Investment Management

, DCIO, John Hancock Investment Management Chris McDavid , John Hancock Retirement *

, John Hancock Retirement * Mark Needham , John Hancock Retirement

, John Hancock Retirement Brandon Radach , DCIO, John Hancock Investment Management

, DCIO, John Hancock Investment Management Chad Stewart , John Hancock Retirement

, John Hancock Retirement Scott Ward , John Hancock Retirement *

, John Hancock Retirement * Jason Yepko , John Hancock Retirement

, John Hancock Retirement Dan Zibaitis , John Hancock Retirement

* Ranked in the Top 10 in their respective category

About John Hancock Retirement

John Hancock Retirement is the U.S. retirement business of Manulife Investment Management. For nearly 50 years, we've helped people plan and invest for retirement; today, we're one of the largest full-service providers in the United States.¹ We take a hands-on consultative approach based on the idea that no two plans - and no two plan participants - are exactly alike. We partner with plan sponsors, financial professionals, and third-party administrators to ensure that every plan is personal to the participant and helps deliver results.

As of June 30, 2020, John Hancock serviced over 51,000 retirement plans with over 3 million participants and over $177 billion in AUMA. 2

1. "2020 Defined Contribution Recordkeeper Survey," PLANSPONSOR, 2020. 2. As of June 30, 2020, John Hancock Life Insurance Company (USA) supported 46,942 plans, 1,590,762 participants, and $88,315,505,455 in AUMA. John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York supported 2,511 plans, 78,978 participants, and $5,286,691,809 in AUMA. John Hancock Retirement Plan Services, LLC supported 2,009 plans, 1,348,513 participants, and $83,944,095,426 in AUMA. Participant Counts reflect all active participants with a balance. Approximate unaudited figures for John Hancock, provided on a U.S. statutory basis.

About John Hancock Investment Management

John Hancock has helped individuals and institutions build and protect wealth since 1862. Today, we're one of the strongest and most-recognized financial brands. John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, serves investors globally through a unique multimanager approach: We search the world to find proven portfolio teams with specialized expertise for every strategy we offer, then we apply robust investment oversight to ensure they continue to meet our uncompromising standards and serve the best interests of our shareholders. Our approach to asset management has led to a diverse set of investments deeply rooted in investor needs, along with strong risk-adjusted returns across asset classes.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of June 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$900 billion (US$660 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

