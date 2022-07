15 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Held for at Least 10 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Among successful money managers, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is, arguably, in a class of his own.Since becoming CEO of Berkshire in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's shares to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. In total, we're talking about an aggregate return of greater than 3,600,000% in 57 years, as well as the creation of around $600 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's faithful shareholders.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.