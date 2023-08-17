Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
16 Hicks Thomas Attorneys Named to 2024 List of Best Lawyers in America, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

This year's honors list includes all 14 Hicks Thomas partners

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP is pleased to announce that 16 firm attorneys have been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, one of the oldest and most respected legal guides in the country.

The 2024 edition marks the largest field of Hicks Thomas attorneys to be recognized by Best Lawyers and includes all 14 firm partners. In all, 11 attorneys were recognized for their work in commercial litigation. Other areas for which they were recognized include intellectual property litigation, arbitration, energy law, oil & gas law, labor and employment litigation, and appellate.

This year's firm honorees include:

Best Lawyers also named Hicks Thomas attorneys Kasi Chadwick, Colin Watterson and Amanda Goldstein to its list of "Ones to Watch," a distinction that recognizes professional excellence in attorneys who are earlier in their careers. All three were recognized for their work in commercial litigation. Ms. Chadwick was also honored for labor and employment litigation.

"This is a talented and hard-working group of attorneys," said Hicks Thomas partner John B. Thomas. "I am not only proud of the team we have assembled here, but also of the work we put in for our clients every day. It is an honor to now be recognized for that work."

The Best Lawyers in America honorees are selected through Best Lawyers' extensive, purely peer evaluations. For Best Lawyers' milestone 30th edition, more than 13.7 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 76,000 leading lawyers honored. To read more about Hicks Thomas' honorees, visit: https://www.bestlawyers.com/firms/hicks-thomas-llp/62934/US

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at https://www.hicks-thomas.com.     

