16 Reasons There’s a New Wireless Network Leader

What’s the news: New reports from third-party industry experts repeatedly crowned T-Mobile for its network performance. umlaut handed the Un-carrier several awards, including fastest 5G speeds and best 5G coverage and reliability. Opensignal gave T-Mobile the top spot for actual overall customer experiences including video, games and voice apps.

The reports demonstrate how today’s wireless networks are delivering customers a high level of performance, with T-Mobile leading the pack. Only customers on T-Mobile's network get the best speeds, consistency and coverage. Who it’s for: T-Mobile customers nationwide (or anyone experiencing T-Mobile’s network with Network Pass).

Fresh on the heels of kicking off 2023 as the nationwide network leader, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is taking home 16 top honors across three new expert third-party reports that measure the performance wireless customers actually get on their networks. That’s real experiences as opposed to performance measurements under ideal conditions. The list of awards is lengthy – so instead of making you read through a long press release that basks in the awesomeness of T-Mobile’s leading network, here’s a simple list:

umlaut 5G Network Performance Audit Report:

Overall Nationwide 5G Score: T-Mobile

5G Coverage: T-Mobile

5G Stability: T-Mobile

5G Download Speed: T-Mobile

5G Upload Speed: T-Mobile

5G Reliability: T-Mobile

Opensignal 5G Experience Report:

5G Download Speed: T-Mobile

5G Upload Speed: T-Mobile

5G Availability: T-Mobile

5G Reach: T-Mobile

Opensignal Mobile Network Experience Report:

Best Video Experience: T-Mobile

Best Games Experience: T-Mobile

Best Voice App Experience: T-Mobile

Best Download Speed Experience: T-Mobile

Best Upload Speed Experience: T-Mobile

Highest Consistent Quality: T-Mobile

"Our network is an absolute powerhouse that’s delivering customers a level of network service that rivals or exceeds that of any other provider,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "T-Mobile customers get a leading experience today with incredibly fast speeds, vast coverage, high consistency and unmatched 5G performance.”

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers 323 million people across 1.9 million square miles – more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 260 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year.

Customers on other networks who want a better experience can try the country’s most-awarded 5G network now for free. With T-Mobile’s Network Pass, people with unlocked eSIM-compatible phones can experience T-Mobile for three months at no charge with unlimited smartphone data, including 5G. And when they’re ready to make the move to T-Mobile, they can switch in minutes right from their phone with Easy Switch.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Opensignal Awards: USA: Mobile Network Experience and 5G Experience reports January 2023, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period September 16 – December 14, 2022. © 2023 Opensignal Limited. umlaut Awards: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from August 1, 2022 to January 15, 2023.

