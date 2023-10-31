17/2023·Trifork initiates share buyback program

Company announcement no. 17 / 2023

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 31 October 2023

Trifork Group: Initiation of share buyback program

Today, Trifork Holding AG ("Trifork”) announces that the Board of Directors has decided to initiate a share buyback program of up to DKK 15 million (approximately EUR 2.0 million). The share buyback program is initiated pursuant to the decision of the Board of Directors taken on 31 October 2023 to acquire own registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each.

The purpose of the program is to meet Trifork's obligations pursuant to the employee stock program and potentially to reduce the share capital by cancellation of shares, if and to the extent so decided in the future by the Board of Directors, by use of the new capital band set forth in the articles of association of Trifork, which were approved by the annual general meeting on 12 April 2023.

The share buyback program runs from 2 November 2023 up to and including no later than 31 March 2024.

The share buyback program will be executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Trifork has appointed Danske Bank A/S as lead manager of the share buyback program. Under a separate agreement, Danske Bank A/S will within the announced limits buy back shares on behalf of Trifork and make related trading decisions independently of and without influence by Trifork.

The share buyback program will be implemented under the following terms:

The maximum total consideration for shares bought back will be DKK 15 million (approximately EUR 2.0 million).

The maximum number of shares to be bought back is 400,000, equivalent to 2.0% of the outstanding registered number of shares of Trifork.

The maximum number of shares that may be purchased per daily market session may not exceed 25.0% of the average daily volume of Trifork’s shares traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen during the preceding 20 trading days.

Shares cannot be bought back at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the share price of the last independent transaction on Nasdaq Copenhagen, and (ii) the highest independent bid on the shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

On a weekly basis, Trifork will announce transactions made under the share buyback program in accordance with the reporting obligations imposed by the Safe Harbour Regulation.

The shares will be acquired through public trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Trifork is entitled to suspend or terminate the share buyback program at any time. Such a decision will be disclosed in a company announcement.





Prior to the launch of the share buyback program, Trifork holds 232,497 treasury shares corresponding to 1.2% of the total share capital.



Information and questions can be directed to:

Investors

Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations

kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 12 56

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Media Relations

pro@trifork.com, +45 20 42 24 94



About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company has 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

