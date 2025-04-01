Trifork Aktie

WKN DE: A3CRT5 / ISIN: CH1111227810

01.04.2025

17/2025·Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 17 / 2025
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 1 April 2025


Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs”) granted under the terms of a long-term incentive program (the "LTIP") in accordance with Trifork’s Remuneration Policy.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJørn Larsen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionAutomatic vesting of 5,412 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 5,412 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 05,412
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 April 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKristian Wulf-Andersen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCFO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionAutomatic vesting of 3,605 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 3,605 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 03,605
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 April 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue



Investor and press contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

About Trifork
Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,229 professionals across 73 business units in 16 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment


