175 Offshore Gambling Operations in the Philippines are About to Be Shut Down

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Regulators in The Philippines think their country has a gambling problem that requires treatment. Unfortunately for gambling firms, they're not bluffing.The Southeast Asian country said Monday that it will shut down 175 offshore gambling companies and deport tens of thousands of Chinese workers in an online gaming crackdown. For the gamblers in mainland China they catered to, all bets are literally off.Continue reading