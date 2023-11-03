18/2023·Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Company announcement no. 18 / 2023

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 3 November 2023



Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ferd AS 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Ferd AS is represented on the Board of Directors of Trifork Holding AG by Erik Theodor Jakobsen b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code Shares















ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) See appendix attached See appendix attached d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

Aggregated volume: 40,968



Price: DKK 107.19



Value: DKK 4,391,414.70 e) Date of the transaction 1st November 2023

2nd November 2023

3rd November 2023 f) Place of the transaction See appendix attached





For further information, please contact

Investors

Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations

kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 1256



Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317



Media

Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494



Attachment