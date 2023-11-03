|
03.11.2023 18:01:25
18/2023·Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Company announcement no. 18 / 2023
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 3 November 2023
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ferd AS
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Ferd AS is represented on the Board of Directors of Trifork Holding AG by Erik Theodor Jakobsen
|b)
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|See appendix attached
|See appendix attached
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 40,968
Price: DKK 107.19
Value: DKK 4,391,414.70
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1st November 2023
2nd November 2023
3rd November 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|See appendix attached
For further information, please contact
Investors
Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations
kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 1256
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317
Media
Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494
About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company has 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
Attachment
