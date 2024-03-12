18/2024·Trifork Holding AG – Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 18 / 2024

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 12 March 2024

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jørn Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code Shares

















ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Sale c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 127.50 100,000





d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price Aggregated volume: 100,000





Price: DKK 127.50 e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2024



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (OTC)

Contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317



About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT group that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The group has more than 1,200 employees across 72 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than 62 million video views online. Trifork Holding AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment