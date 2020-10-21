PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, a lovely residence on 180 acres in Oregon's Willamette Valley will be sold to the highest bidder without reserve at a luxury auction®. The October 24th sale is being managed by the luxury real estate auction specialists at Platinum Luxury Auctions. The property auction house is working in collaboration with listing brokerage Cascade Sotheby's International Realty in Portland for the sale. Listing agents Julie Halter and Joe Reitzug are representing Cascade.

180-Acre Estate in Oregon's Willamette Valley Wine Region Heads to Luxury Auction® Oct 24

The property is located in Dallas, Oregon, a small city within the Willamette Valley region that is just 15 miles west of Salem and about 50 miles southwest of central Portland. It has recently been offered for sale for $3.9 million, but the auction's terms dictate that the highest bidder will become the new owner of the property, regardless of the bid price. Interested buyers must first register to participate in the auction by the registration deadline of 5pm PT on Friday, October 23rd. The auction sale will then be held on the property site at 4pm PT the following day. Bidders can also participate in the sale remotely, if not able to attend on-site.

"The owners created a beautiful property with features that reflect their love of enjoying life with friends and family," stated David Enriquez, Platinum's Vice President. "And with some great restaurants nearby and of course all of the wineries in the Valley, they rarely feel the need to head into Portland to have a good time."

The Valley's mild, Mediterranean-like climate inspired the property owner to create various outdoor amenities, such as a custom-built summer kitchen with fire pit, woodfire oven, and a bar with a hand-torched, copper countertop that can seat up to 12 guests. The custom pool and spa are situated to offer beautiful views of the sun setting over the Willamette Valley, while a poolside gazebo adorned with lovely flowers and planters adds charm.

While approximately 128 of the property's acres are suitable for vineyards, the current owner has not tested his viticultural green thumb. He did, however, build a subterranean wine "grotto" with a tasting area and storage for 100 select bottles.

Grounds include 3 fenced pastures offering plenty of room for horses (the owner once had more than 60 horses onsite, in addition to a few llamas). There is also a newer (built 2018), 60-ft by 40-ft barn constructed from blue pine and Douglas fir milled in Oregon. Those who travel via helicopter will be pleased to know there is a landing "pad" in hand-laid stone, located just off the home's motor court.

The property's main residence offers nearly 7,500 square feet, with 5 bedrooms and 6.5 baths throughout 2 living levels. Features include a two-story foyer, fitness center, oversized master suite and a posh home theater inspired by Moscow's Bolshoi Theater. A separate, 4-bay garage accommodates oversized vehicles and includes one-half bath.

Buyers can visit the property by appointment between the hours of 11am and 5pm PT daily, through the close of Friday the 23rd. Additional information on the property can be found at OregonLuxuryAuction.com, or by calling the property's project manager, Trudy Vella, at 800.683.3789.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions developed the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions, and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $994 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while evaluating and consulting on more than $2.75 billion in additional luxury property volume.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC