19 Crimes Launches First Sparkling Wine with Snoop Dogg

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop it like it's hot! Snoop Dogg unveils his newest wine with 19 Crimes, Snoop Cali Gold (SRP: $17.99), the franchise's first sparkling wine that coincides with the world's first rapping wine label!

The gold-foiled edition of Snoop's iconic label contains a new web-based Augmented Reality experience giving fans the option to hear Snoop rap his timeless party track "Who Am I (What's My Name)?" from the classic Doggystyle album. To activate the feature, simply scan the QR code located on the back of the bottle using a mobile device and the Doggfather himself comes to life, ready to get the party poppin.

Entertainment Icon Snoop Dogg worked alongside 19 Crimes to create a Sparkling that encapsulates his distinctive West Coast style. Snoop states, "We wanted something cool with that O.G. party vibe and I'm hyped to add Snoop Cali Gold to my 19 Crimes collection. This sparkling wine has a fun, fresh feel to it that people will enjoy. Let's get it poppin with Snoop Cali Gold!"

John Wardley, Global Vice President 19 Crimes Franchise shares his excitement, "We couldn't be more ecstatic for Snoop Cali Gold. This is an especially celebratory launch, arriving on the heels of an incredibly successful year for 19 Crimes. It has been a pleasure to work with Snoop on this new wine and welcome the first Sparkling to his existing Cali lineup."

Snoop Cali Gold joins 19 Crimes' existing line of California wines and marks Snoop Dogg's third collaboration with the brand. The sparkling wine debuts following the massive success of Snoop Cali Red, the # 1 selling single wine in IRI's New Product Pacesetter history* and Cali Rose, the #1 product Innovation of 2021.**

*( Source: IRI OmniMarket™ Core Outlets, Total US Multi-Outlet, 52 weeks ending 10/03/21)

**(SOURCE: IRI Total US MULO, Calendar Year 2020 and Calendar Year ending 11.28.21, Dollar Sales)

ABOUT 19 CRIMES

19 Crimes turned convicts into colonists. In 18th-century Britain, criminals guilty of at least one of the 19 Crimes, were sentenced to live in Australia, rather than death. For the rough-hewn prisoners who made it to shore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a frontier penal colony, they forged a new country and new lives, brick by brick. Today, 19 Crimes wines celebrate the rebellious spirit of the more than 160 ,000 exiled men and women, the rule breakers and law defying citizens that forged a new culture and national spirit in Australia.

