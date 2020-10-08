1901 Group Collaborates with Zscaler to Achieve Zero Trust and Improve Cybersecurity Posture for Federal Agencies

RESTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1901 Group announced its addition to the Zscaler ecosystem, as a Public Sector channel partner, and the selection of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange cloud platform to further enable 1901 Group to assist the U.S. public sector customers in establishing authorized, secure, fast, and reliable teleworking with secure access to mission critical applications and data.

As federal agencies continue to migrate to the cloud and modernize their IT infrastructure, enterprise-wide, remote work capabilities have become essential to continuity of operations, workforce development, and national security, all of which makes secure communications from any device and any location crucial. The powerful combination of 1901 Group, Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA), and Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) provides agencies of any size or mission the ability to implement and comply-to-connect governance for agencies by securely connecting users to applications, no matter where users are working or whether applications are SaaS, cloud or in the data center.

"The pandemic has forever changed the way agencies operate and where their people work. 1901 Group is proud to provide federal agencies with cybersecurity managed services that leverage Zscaler technologies designed to enable a mobile-first workforce to protect agency missions and agency personnel, especially in the hybrid IT environments of our new normal," said Brendan Walsh, SVP of Partner Relations at 1901 Group.

Agencies will continue to expand remote workforce mobility and cloud computing as part of their IT transformation and IT modernization initiatives. ZIA, which has achieved FedRAMP "In Process" status at the High Impact level, allows users to securely access the internet and public Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications from anywhere. ZPA, which is the first zero trust remote access service to be designated FedRAMP High Baseline JAB Authorized, securely connects authorized users to agency-approved private applications in a zero trust environment that significantly improves application performance and the user experience.

"Security is a critical priority to federal agencies as they shift to a distributed and mobile workforce and expand to support classified information. Our team is committed to helping agencies dramatically improve their cybersecurity posture and achieve zero trust for National Mission Initiatives (NMI) and to help modernize IT and adopt cloud-based solutions to more efficiently and securely serve citizens," said Paul Wilkinson, EVP at 1901 Group.

Extraordinary times require a new approach to secure connections between users and applications to ensure strong security and a great user experience. As a cloud-native platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange securely connects users, devices, and applications anywhere, without relying on network-wide access. Working in FISMA and/or FedRAMP environments takes specialized skill-sets and experience. Zscaler appreciates 1901 Group's expertise operating in FedRAMP authorized clouds and platforms, and we believe our collective successes within the federal market demonstrate how agencies are improving workforce mobility and cybersecurity," said Peter Amirkhan, SVP of Public Sector at Zscaler.

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group develops innovative IT services and solutions for the public and private sector.

We improve service delivery with our FedRAMP-authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) for 24x7 user, complex IT infrastructure, and mission-critical systems support. Our capabilities include cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly serve customers in federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.

