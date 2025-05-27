1948 FERRARI 166 SPYDER CORSA SETS NEW AUCTION RECORD AT BROAD ARROW’S INAUGURAL CONCORSO D’ELEGANZA VILLA D’ESTE AUCTION SELLING FOR €7.54 MILLION

Broad Arrow celebrates Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction, its first European sale

78% of lots sold achieving total sales value of €31,172,625

1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa sold for €7,543,750 – a new auction record for a Ferrari 166

Another auction record was broken as an outstanding 2003 Honda NSX-R sold for €934,375

BMW-only sale saw a stunning 1980 BMW M1 built to Procar specification sell for €602,500

A full list of auction results can be viewed here , and high-resolution images here

The next Broad Arrow sale takes place at the Monterey Jet Center, 13-14 August 2025

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is celebrating the success of its first European sale as the official auction partner of BMW AG after presenting over 70 of the world’s finest cars, boats and motorcycles at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa D’Este.

Two vibrant sales, held on Saturday May 24th and Sunday May 25th in the Rotunda at Villa Erba, saw packed sales rooms and an atmosphere charged with excitement. Both auctions, also watched live by over 8,000 viewers on the Broad Arrow YouTube channel, achieved €31,172,625 in total sales, with 78 percent of all lots sold. Note, these figures include three lots sold within hours of the live auction ending.

"Our Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este auction has been a resounding success,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow’s EMEA Region. "The opportunity to present such a spectacular collection of the world’s most desirable cars on the shores of Lake Como at the world famous Concorso was a great way to launch our first European sale.”

Star of the Sunday sale was a 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa, quite possibly the most original early Ferrari extant, which sold for an auction record price of €7,543,750. Never before offered publicly for sale, it is one of two 166 Spyder Corsa models commissioned by one of Ferrari’s earliest customers. It has received awards at multiple prestigious shows and has competed in some of the greatest events, including the Mille Miglia and Targa Florio. The room was captivated by fast and competitive telephone bidding as two potential buyers fought for the chance to own this very special piece of Ferrari history.

The last of just 33 Motto-bodied Siata 208S Spiders, from 1954, was another highlight, with strong interest from bidders attracted by its beautiful style and remarkable provenance to achieve a sale price of €1,750,000.

Broad Arrow also presented a number of very special modern classic cars, including a spectacular 2003 Honda NSX-R. With just 15,800 kilometres, the Championship White, lightweight supercar attracted attention from around the world with bidders from the UK, Australia, Argentina, South Africa, and the US competing to own this rare supercar. Another electrifying sale saw a final bid duel lead to a world auction record-winning bid of €934,375.

Other modern classic highlights saw an outstanding 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione attract a winning bid of €2,312,500 and a a 2023 Ford GT sell for €613,750.

To further demonstrate the broad range of enthusiast vehicles offered, a 1990 Ducati 851 F90 Corsa, owned by John Surtees but never ridden, tempted many bidders and sold for €81,250.

Broad Arrow also held a dedicated BMW-only sale, featuring cars from private collectors, on Saturday evening which produced equally impressive results. Featuring some of the most highly collectible models from the German marque, hosts of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, an outrageously beautiful 1980 BMW M1, enhanced to Procar specification by BMW Motorsport, took the spotlight. Causing a stir in the sale room it sold for an impressive €602,500.

"Not only did we achieve remarkable sales for some of the world’s most collectible models, but collectors were clearly excited by the carefully curated selection of cars we presented,” says Twyman. "We are extremely proud to have achieved such strong results, and a number of auction record sale prices, at our first European auction, and I now look forward to expanding Broad Arrow’s European sale calendar throughout 2025.”

Kenneth Ahn, President of Broad Arrow, added, "First and foremost, thank you to everyone for the tremendous interest and support for our very first auction in Europe, held on the stunning shores of Lake Como. By all accounts, it was an incredible success. We’re also deeply grateful to our wonderful partner, BMW AG, and the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. We look forward to welcoming even more car enthusiasts and industry friends as we continue to grow our presence in Europe."

Broad Arrow Auctions Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2025 - Top 10 Sales

1. 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa by Ansaloni - €7,543,750

2. 1938 Talbot Lago T150 C Lago Speciale Teardrop Coupe by Figoni et Falaschi - €3,606,250

3. 1989 Ferrari F40 Competitzione - €2,312,500

4. 1954 Siata 208S Motto Spider - €1,750,000

5. 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS - €1,525,000

6. 2006 Porsche Carrera GT – Sold Ahead of Auction

7. 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster - €1,007,500

8. 2003 Honda NSX-R - €934,375

9. 2023 Ford GT - €613,750

10. 1980 BMW M1 - €602,500

The next auction on the Broad Arrow calendar is Monterey Jet Center, California on 13-14 August 2025, held in conjunction with Motorlux.

NOTE: All prices are listed in Euros and include buyer’s premium, which is equal to the sum of fifteen percent (15%) plus VAT of the first €250,000 of the Hammer Price 12.5% plus VAT of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds €250,000 for all motor car lots.? For non-motor car lots, Buyer’s Premium is equal to twenty-five (25) percent of the Hammer Price.

Event images by Tom Clutterbuck.

