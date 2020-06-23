1MORE Announces Launch of ANC Series Headphones in Japan

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MORE, a globally distributed premium consumer audio company, has announced its wireless ANC headphone series: 1MORE True Wireless ANC (EHD9001TA) and 1MORE Dual Driver ANC Pro (EHD9001BA). By combining premium sound and a competitive price point, 1MORE team has made its ANC series products appealing not only to audiophiles, but anyone looking for best-in-class true wireless headphones.

1MORE True Wireless ANC In-ear Headphones (EHD9001TA)

Key Features:

Active Noise Cancellation : Hybrid active noise cancellation with one feedforward mic and one feedback mic that allows end users to have much more comprehensive noise cancellation through a broader range of frequencies.

: Hybrid active noise cancellation with one feedforward mic and one feedback mic that allows end users to have much more comprehensive noise cancellation through a broader range of frequencies. Surrounding Awareness : Pass-through mode lets in ambient noise, so users are able to stay aware of their surroundings while walking down a crowded city street.

: Pass-through mode lets in ambient noise, so users are able to stay aware of their surroundings while walking down a crowded city street. User-friendly Compatibility : The latest Qualcomm chipset and Bluetooth 5 technology allows seamless aptX and AAC transmission compatible with Android and iOS devices.

: The latest Qualcomm chipset and Bluetooth 5 technology allows seamless aptX and AAC transmission compatible with Android and iOS devices. Convenient Options : These headphones can be charged via type-c port or wirelessly using a Qi compatible wireless charging pad. Touch controls allows easy control over ANC, song selection, volume, phone calls, and voice assistance.

: These headphones can be charged via type-c port or wirelessly using a Qi compatible wireless charging pad. Touch controls allows easy control over ANC, song selection, volume, phone calls, and voice assistance. Battery Life + Fast Charging: Users can enjoy 5 hours of battery life on a full charge, and 22 hours of total battery life with the included portable charging case. Users can charge for only 15 minutes to get an additional 2 hours of use.

1MORE Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless Headphones (EHD9001BA)

Key Features:

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation - Dual ANC microphones plus dedicated Digital Signal Processor effectively analyze and block out environmental and in-ear noises, respectively.

- Dual ANC microphones plus dedicated Digital Signal Processor effectively analyze and block out environmental and in-ear noises, respectively. Dynamic Driver + Balanced Armature - The 13.6 mm dynamic driver with a titanium composite diaphragm combined with 1MORE's proprietary balanced armature delivers a fully balanced and precise soundstage across a wide range of frequencies.

The 13.6 mm dynamic driver with a titanium composite diaphragm combined with 1MORE's proprietary balanced armature delivers a fully balanced and precise soundstage across a wide range of frequencies. 20 Hour Battery Life+ Fast Charge - With a capacity of 160mAh, the built-in lithium battery fuels up to 20 hours of non-stop music when fully charged and with fast charge which enables an additional 3 hours of use on 10 minutes charging.

- With a capacity of 160mAh, the built-in lithium battery fuels up to 20 hours of non-stop music when fully charged and with fast charge which enables an additional 3 hours of use on 10 minutes charging. Wind Noise Resistance Mode - These earbuds feature WNR, which suppresses the microphonics caused by wind and frees you from unwanted distractions.

These earbuds feature WNR, which suppresses the microphonics caused by wind and frees you from unwanted distractions. Seamless Connection - Bluetooth® 5 and SBC/AAC/LDAC codecs ensure stable connection and the best wireless audio quality.

- Bluetooth® 5 and SBC/AAC/LDAC codecs ensure stable connection and the best wireless audio quality. Durability - With an IPX5 water resistance, these earbuds are durable and built to withstand water and sweat from multiple directions.

ABOUT 1MORE

1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior quality audio at a consumer-friendly value, 1MORE has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years. Additionally, 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades.

PR Contact

Beatrice Fan

beatrice.fan@1more.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200617/2833605-1

SOURCE 1MORE