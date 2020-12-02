1MORE Receives 5 Japanese Audio Visual Grand Prix 2021 Awards

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MORE, a globally distributed premium consumer audio company, today announced that they are the recipient of 5 VGP (Audio Visual Grand Prix) 2021 awards. 1MORE had 5 products featured in the VGP buyers guide, one of the most prestigious audio and visual product awards in Japan. This is the ninth time 1MORE has won the VGP awards since 2017.

The five VGP award-winning 1MORE headphones include wired, Bluetooth and active noise cancellation headphones with the price ranging between 5000 JPY and 30,000 JPY. The awards are a recognition of 1MORE's achievements in Bluetooth earbud headphone design and noise cancellation technology advancements.

The five rewarded 1MORE headphones in their respective categories as listed below. Among which the flagship product 1MORE EHD9001BA is 1MORE's flagship ANC headphones. Featuring in up to 40dB noise cancellation, wind noise cancellation, hi-res certified sound, IPX5 water resistance, fast charging and so on, 1MORE EHD9001BA (1MORE Dual Drive ANC Pro) upholds 1MORE's commitment to consumers by providing an affordable luxury audio product.

1MORE EHD9001BA Active Noise Cancellation headphones with price under 30,000 JPY 1MORE E1017 In-ear headphones with price range between 5,000 JPY to 10,000 JPY 1MORE E1001BT Bluetooth earbud headphones with price range between 15,000 JPY to

20,000 JPY 1MORE E1020BT Bluetooth earbud headphones with price range between 10,000 JPY to

15,000 JPY 1MORE E1018 Bluetooth earbud headphones with price range between 5,000 JPY to

10,000 JPY

ABOUT VGP Awards

Founded in 1987, the Visual Grand Prix (VGP) Awards were created to recognize audio-visual excellence for home entertainment products. Winning products are selected through a voting process including leading Japanese consumer electronics retailers and eight judges recognized as audiovisual experts. The VGP designation is a highly regarded technical achievement in Japan and considered an influential resource for consumer purchasing decisions.

ABOUT 1MORE

1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior quality audio at a consumer-friendly value, 1MORE has shipped 38 million headphones in over 25 countries in just 4 years. 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including CES Innovation awards, RedDot, and iF Design awards.

