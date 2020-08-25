1st Commercial Credit Expands Texas Territory

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Commercial Credit, LLC is an Austin Texas based factoring company servicing all of the United States and has recently expanded its sales territory with sales offices in Dallas, Houston and San AntonioTexas.

Raul Esqueda, President of 1st Commercia Credit says "In addition to expanding new office locations throughout the state of Texas, we have had continued growth in new client acquisitions during this year and are now focused on funding "Essential Industries" that may include government contractors, construction contractors and food importers."

The survival of a factoring company requires a diversified portfolio of all industries to spread out risk and income stream diversity. One thing for certain that COVID-19 has pointed out to the factoring industry is that it always needs to have essential businesses in the mix of the portfolio.

Texas still remains to be the fastest growing state in the united states with business opportunities at every corner. 1st Commercial Credit continues to underwrite small businesses for invoice factoring and purchase order finance that have been in high demand the last few weeks. Most of the applicants we see today have run out of PPP money or have new sales orders and no cash flow to sustain the business.

1st Commercial Credit is based out of Austin, TX and provides supply chain financing in accounts receivable factoring, purchase order finance and trade payables financing for larger companies.

Please visit www.1stcommercialcredit.com for more information.

