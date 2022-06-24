1st Source Bank Named as One of Indiana’s "Best In State Banks” by Forbes

Forbes recently announced the results of a survey conducted in partnership with market research firm Statista, which recognized 1st Source Bank as one of the "Best In State Banks” in Indiana. 26,000 Americans across all 50 states were asked to provide an overall satisfaction score for every bank where they hold a checking account, and they were also asked if they would recommend that bank to friends and family. Only 2.7% of all banks nationwide made the list, and 1st Source ranked #3 in Indiana.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005264/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

"We are incredibly grateful to our clients for their continued trust and advocacy,” says Andrea Short, President of 1st Source Bank. "There are so many banking options, and we strive every day to show our clients they have made the right choice for their financial futures by entrusting us to be their partner in that journey. Being named one of the best banks in Indiana by those clients lets us know that hard work is paying off, and that we are living our mission of helping people achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams in all that we do.”

According to the Forbes article on the rankings, participants were also asked "questions focused in six separate facets of the relationship: trust, terms & conditions (including reasonable and transparent fees), branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice.” Financial institutions with branches in more than 14 states were excluded from the survey, barring many big national banks from consideration.

1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank, has assets of $8.0 billion and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. The Corporation includes 79 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services locations and 10 1st Source Insurance offices. For more than 155 years, 1st Source has been committed to our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. For more information, visit https://www.1stsource.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005264/en/