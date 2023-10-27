1Vision Expands Its Reach with Acquisition of Preferred Marketing Solutions

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its industry footprint and capabilities, 1Vision is thrilled to publicize the acquisition of Preferred Marketing Solutions, a trailblazing firm headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Historically, Preferred Marketing Solutions has held distinction as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the renowned Papa John's International, Inc.

For three decades, Preferred Marketing Solutions has been at the forefront of delivering unparalleled marketing solutions. Tailored especially for direct marketers and vast retail corporations, they've notably catered to the unique needs of franchisees spread across the US landscape. Their comprehensive product suite spans from promotional items, employee uniforms, and branded apparel to cutting-edge printing, direct mail solutions, and captivating retail signage.

"Preferred Marketing has expertise in providing best-in-class marketing solutions, helping marketers supporting thousands of unique locations to drive foot traffic through digital marketing, direct mail, onsite branded materials and associate apparel," said Allen Taheri, CEO of 1Vision.

Incorporating Preferred Marketing Solutions under the 1Vision umbrella signifies not only the assimilation of their unparalleled operations and capabilities but also a step forward in magnifying 1Vision's platform across print, mail, and marketing solution sectors. Louisville, recognized as a substantial fulfillment and mail hub, further amplifies 1Vision's reach in servicing the eastern U.S region. Additionally, with Preferred's heat-set web capabilities, 1Vision stands poised to execute higher run-length projects more competitively.

It's no secret that the momentum behind 1Vision's rapid growth trajectory as one of the U.S.'s fastest-growing printing and marketing solution providers has been fueled by its loyal clientele and partners. With operational bases in Jackson, MS; Houston, TX; Denver, CO; Las Vegas, NV; and now Louisville, KY, 1Vision is optimally positioned to serve a broader clientele.

