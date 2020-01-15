2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Announces 2019 Builder Achievement Awards Program Recipients

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty (2-10 HBW), the industry-leading provider of new home structural warranties and systems and appliances coverage for new and existing homes, announced today it's 2019 Builder Achievement Awards Program recipients.

The Builder Achievement Awards Program from 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty acknowledges outstanding performance in the home building industry. Every year, 2-10 HBW selects builders who demonstrate skilled craftsmanship and construct inspired homes, while improving the quality of housing. Given annually, the Builder Achievement Awards Program recognizes builders in 3 different tiers: Platinum, Premier and Select.

Accompanying the Builder Achievement Awards Program, 2-10 HBW also recognizes builders with a long-standing tradition of providing exceptional customer service and protection to their home buyers.

The Foundation Builder Awards are reserved for builders who have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to improving the housing industry. These builders display a tenured devotion to doing things the right way and building a business based on integrity, trust and reliability.

The 2019 Annual Builder Achievement Awards Program period ran from Nov. 1, 2018 through Oct. 31, 2019.

"The Builder Achievement Awards Program is a great opportunity to recognize builder members in our structural home warranty program who are committed to protecting their homes and their homeowners," said Mark Lewis, New Home Division President. "I would like to congratulate all of the builders who are receiving awards this year."

To learn more about the Builder Achievement Awards Program, visit: 2-10.com/builder-awards.

About 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty (2-10 HBW)

Since 1980, 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty has been a market leader in helping homeowners protect one of life's biggest investments. Whether you are in search of new construction structural warranties or systems and appliances coverage for new and existing homes, 2-10 HBW has the most comprehensive warranty programs available. Founded and based in Denver, Colorado, 2-10 HBW has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, service contracts and risk management products. 2-10 HBW continues to partner with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, please visit 2-10.com.

SOURCE 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty