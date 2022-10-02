|
02.10.2022 15:53:00
2.2 Billion Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock
There are two prevailing opinions of the upcoming, ad-supported version of Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) streaming service. Some investors are cheering the possibility of reigniting subscriber growth, while others are concerned that an ad-supported option tarnishes the brand. Very few observers, however, have a clear idea of what to expect once this tier launches later this year.Relevant information is hardly out of reach, though. One only has to look at the results that Netflix's competitors are producing as well as Netflix's own outlook regarding its ad-supported platform. Spoiler alert: There's more to like than dislike.On the off chance you're reading this and aren't aware, Netflix intends to launch a lower-cost, ad-supported version of its streaming service in select markets sometime later this year, according to industry reports. While the pricing specifics have yet to be confirmed, Bloomberg suggests it could cost somewhere on the order of $7 to $9 per month.Continue reading
