Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJHW / ISIN: US74271M1080
|
26.02.2026 11:45:00
2.6 Million Medicare Retirees Have Less Than 1 Week to Protect Their Prescription Drug Coverage
Health insurance coverage is critical for seniors. Some people get their coverage through traditional Medicare, but others opt for a Medicare Advantage plan instead. Although preapproval may be required, and patients may need to see in-network providers, Advantage plans often provide broader coverage for more services than traditional Medicare.Seniors who choose a Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan (MAPD plan), for example, can get their medical care and prescription drug coverage through that plan. This can be a convenient option. However, it can also be a problem when the MAPD plan that a retiree is enrolled in ends up being discontinued.Unfortunately, this is happening to around 2.6 million people in 2026, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Those 2.6 million retirees could face a big problem if they don't act quickly to protect their Medicare coverage. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
