2.70 Million Units growth expected in Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market|APAC to notice Maximum Growth|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive cabin air quality sensor market is set to grow by 2.70 million units, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amphenol Corp., Hanon Systems, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, Prodrive Technologies BV, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Sensirion AG, and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the rising awareness about the ill effects of air pollution, the AQS aids in improving indoor air quality, and the production shift to low-cost countries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive cabin air quality sensor market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amphenol Corp., Hanon Systems, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, Prodrive Technologies BV, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Sensirion AG, and Valeo SA.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market size

Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market trends

Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market industry analysis

Rising awareness about the ill effects of air pollution is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the ongoing slowdown of the economy in China may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive cabin air quality sensor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive cabin air quality sensor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive cabin air quality sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive cabin air quality sensor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive cabin air quality sensor market vendors

