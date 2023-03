2 Ad Tech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Digital advertising has boomed over the last decade as ad budgets have shifted to internet channels like search, social media, and connected TV.That's led to a windfall for ad tech stocks, many of which have soared over that time. However, more recently, demand for digital advertising has fallen flat due to macroeconomic headwinds and difficult comparisons following a boom earlier in the pandemic.That's weighed on the ad tech sector, and many of these stocks have fallen sharply over the last year. However, advertising is cyclical, and these stocks should rebound as advertising demand returns. In fact, many of these companies have promising long-term growth opportunities as demand for more sophisticated digital advertising tools will grow.Continue reading