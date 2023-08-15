|
15.08.2023 13:40:00
2 AI Chip Stocks Challenging Nvidia
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and its ultra-powerful data center GPUs are at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Advanced AI models like those powering OpenAI's ChatGPT require serious computational horsepower to train and run. Thanks to more than a decade of work building up the ecosystem around its chips, Nvidia is the runaway market leader.Nvidia may not remain so dominant forever. Both Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are gunning for the AI accelerator market. While Nvidia won't be dethroned anytime soon, AMD and Intel are seeing exploding interest in their own AI solutions.AMD isn't new to the world of data center GPUs, but it's so far largely missed out on the AI explosion. Part of the problem is software. Nvidia has been chugging away since 2006 on its CUDA compute platform, which only works with its own GPUs and has become the industry standard. There's a massive ecosystem built around CUDA, making Nvidia's GPUs the path of least resistance for essentially any acceleration workload in the data center.
|15.08.23
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|25.05.23
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|25.05.23
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.23
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.05.23
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
