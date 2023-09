2 AI Chip Stocks to Buy Not Named Nvidia

When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors, one name seems to find itself at the top of the leaderboard: Nvidia . But for investors looking to build a diversified portfolio, it would behoove them to look beyond the latest company to reach the trillion-dollar market cap club. Two other leaders in AI chips are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM). While each company has enjoyed gains in the stock price on a year-to-date basis, this is likely driven by the euphoria around AI and the momentum it's brought to the Nasdaq Composite index at large.Over the last three months, both AMD and Qualcomm have given up some prior gains. Given this reversion, now may be an opportunity to lower your cost basis and scoop up some shares at an attractive level.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel