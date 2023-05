2 AI Growth Stocks Down 30% and 58% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already changing the world, and it seems to be taking massive steps forward with each passing day. If there's one tech trend that investors can't afford to miss out on, it's the rise of AI . But while artificial intelligence leaders are gearing up for massive performance-driving changes, the early stages of the AI revolution also coincide with macroeconomic conditions that have generally made investors more cautious about growth stocks. As a result, some top artificial intelligence players still trade down big from previous highs.If you're on the hunt for stocks that can help you cash in on this incredibly disruptive technology trend, here's why investing in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a smart move right now . Continue reading