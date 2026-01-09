NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
09.01.2026 20:31:00
2 AI Growth Stocks to Buy Now
AI (artificial intelligence) has become the most important growth theme in tech. But it has also created a problem for investors: many of the pure-play AI names are either unprofitable, hard to value, dependent on one product or platform, have just a few big customers representing the bulk of their revenue, or have seen their stocks soar to the point that their shares are grossly overvalued.With this said, I'd argue that some of the most compelling AI stories are hiding in plain sight. The best way to think about AI, in many cases, is not as a stand-alone product, but as a new layer of capability that gets embedded into existing tools people already use every day. And that brings investors to two giants: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Both are building the infrastructure that powers AI, and both are distributing AI tools through platforms customers already depend on.Here's a closer look at why I think both Amazon and Microsoft make for great AI growth stocks to buy and hold for the long haul.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
