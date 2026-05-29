RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
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29.05.2026 02:00:00
2 AI Infrastructure Stocks That Could Rise 25% and 80% Despite Overdone Spending Fears
Two of the hottest stocks in the market right now are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron (NASDAQ: MU). And according to some Wall Street analysts, these stocks still have more room to run.Baird analyst Tristan Gerra has a street-high $625 price target on AMD, up from $300 ahead of the company's early May earnings report, representing about 25% from here (as of May 26). Meanwhile, UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri just tripled his price target on Micron from $535 to $1,625, representing around 80% upside. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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