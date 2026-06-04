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WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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04.06.2026 02:03:00
2 AI Stocks I'd Buy and Hold for the Next Decade -- Even After This Year's Big Run
Two of the biggest names in artificial intelligence (AI) have climbed sharply this year, which raises a fair question for long-term investors: Is it too late to buy? Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is up about 8% year to date as of this writing, while Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is up roughly 13% and has more than doubled over the past year.But the AI infrastructure build-out arguably still looks early, and both companies run the kind of cash-generating machines that can fund it for years. Even more, they're the type of formidable, diverse businesses likely to not just survive but thrive during a period of significant technological change like the one we're in today.Here's a closer look at why I'd buy and hold each for the next decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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