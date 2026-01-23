Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
23.01.2026 20:05:00
2 AI Stocks Make Excellent Long-Term Plays to Buy in January
Real wealth building is a long-term endeavor. While Wall Street loves to gloss over the next quarterly earnings, savvy investors identify and pursue trends that could persist for years. And few opportunities are as captivating as artificial intelligence (AI).Make no mistake, AI isn't a fleeting trend or a buzzword. Instead, it’s a foundational technology reshaping how businesses operate, compete, and grow. This technology has the potential to revolutionize every industry, enhance productivity, and introduce an array of new products over the next few decades. However, what will continue enabling this revolution on a massive scale will be AI chips, large-language models (LLMs), self-driving vehicles, AI agents, and humanoid robots, and businesses specializing in such products and services will dominate in the years ahead.While investors can choose from many AI stocks, standout companies offer the rare combination of durable competitive advantages, expanding markets, and extended growth runways. Here are two picks that have delighted investors for several years, but their rallies aren't over quite yet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 800,00
|1,16%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt leichter -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt Verluste einsteckte, tendierte der deutsche Leitindex leicht aufwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Am Freitag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.