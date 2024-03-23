|
23.03.2024 08:15:00
2 AI Stocks on Track to Be Trillion-Dollar Companies
It's no secret by now that artificial intelligence (AI) has the full attention of the stock market. All three major indexes have touched all-time highs recently, confirming a new bull market is underway, and artificial intelligence is a big reason why.The launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 was the clearest signal yet that the next era in technology is underway and generative AI has big tech companies and others pouring billions into AI infrastructure.Early on, Nvidia has been a big winner as demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) has skyrocketed, and other AI hardware stocks have soared, as well. However, there will be more winners from the breakthrough technology. Keep reading to see two that look set to become trillion-dollar companies in the coming years thanks to AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
