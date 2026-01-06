Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
06.01.2026 16:45:00
2 AI Stocks Riding a Server Boom That's Accelerating Faster Than Anyone Expected
Soaring demand for servers is surprising even the most optimistic AI hardware providers. In December, Micron (NASDAQ: MU) boosted its outlook for 2025 server unit growth from 10% to a high teens percentage. The update was notable for both the scale of the increase as well as the fact that it came so late in the year. Looking ahead to 2026, Micron sees strong demand growth continuing.The value of servers shipped is also increasing, driven by the shift to AI servers that feature expensive GPUs. IDC predicts an 80% rise in global server spending in 2025, and another 24.3% increase in 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!