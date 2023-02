2 AI Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The public advent of ChatGPT has brought a surge of new attention to the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Based on that platform's sudden notoriety, many investors may have become more interested in owning shares of Microsoft due to its relationship with OpenAI, the research laboratory that developed ChatGPT.Nonetheless, the breadth of AI stretches well beyond ChatGPT, and given that Microsoft already boasts a market capitalization of approximately $2 trillion, the tech giant's opportunities for parabolic growth are unlikely. So investors seeking steep share price gains from the rise of AI may want to look at smaller companies.Two that they might find appealing right now are CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR).Continue reading