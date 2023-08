2 AI Stocks That Could Help You Build Generational Wealth

Generational wealth is a common objective of stock investors. With the market's ability to generate long-term returns, it's an excellent place to preserve and grow wealth that can eventually be passed down to the next generation.Generating significant long-term returns may have become a bit easier in the past year with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to grow businesses. The benefit of AI -driven applications is spreading into many diverse industries and exciting investors to the possibilities it can create. As a result, many AI -related stocks saw their prices rise significantly, especially when news came out about advances being made possible by Open AI 's ChatGPT.Two AI-related stocks that got fresh attention are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Both of these stocks positioned themselves to drive wealth creation through the AI initiatives they are associated with. Let's take a closer look at what these two AI stocks are doing to build generational wealth for their investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel