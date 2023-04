2 AI Stocks That Could Share in $90 Trillion of Value by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The hype surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) reached a fever pitch this year when private company OpenAI unleashed its ChatGPT online chatbot on the world. It has the ability to rapidly answer complex questions and even write computer code, and it attracted a multibillion-dollar investment deal from Microsoft. Wall Street has been clamoring to pin down the potential value of this rapidly developing technology, but so far, no firm has been quite as bullish as Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management.It believes AI could add $200 trillion to global economic output by 2030, and that software companies in the industry could generate $14 trillion in revenue by that time, creating $90 trillion in enterprise value. Continue reading